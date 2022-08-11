Concentric releases AI-based solution to protect data shared across business messaging platforms

Concentric AI has launched functionality that protects sensitive data shared as text or attachments across business messaging platforms, including e-mail, Slack and Microsoft Teams.

These capabilities, available as part of the Concentric Semantic Intelligence platform, evaluate and manage data security posture to give security professionals remediation tools they need to find access issues and prevent data loss.

The company’s AI technology, which protects users across cloud and on-premises data stores, now extends protection to data shared using these popular tools.

Available now and publicly unveiled at Black Hat USA 2022, this capability reveals sensitive data shared across e-mail and business messaging platforms and highlights who has inappropriate access to mission-critical content.

“Concentric’s support for business messaging and e-mail makes a huge contribution to our PHI, PII, and IP protection strategy,” said Jared Russell from Lintelio. “Our teams collaborate using Microsoft Teams and Exchange, but it’s been difficult to establish security controls on data flowing across those channels. Now we have complete visibility into shared content – whether in the body of a message or an attachment – and the tools we need to eliminate risks to our data.”

As messaging and communication tools explode in popularity, organizations struggle to control data leakage and prevent sharing abuses and mistakes. Limited visibility into content, context and access routinely allows regulated personal information, critical business documents, and other sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands.

Concentric’s deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) technologies help organizations to:

Identify sensitive and regulated data, such as PII/PCI/PHI, confidential business content, and financial information as it flows across messaging and e-mail platforms.

Evaluate an organization’s data security posture to determine who has access and whether that access is appropriate and authorized.

Centrally remediate issues by disabling access, recalling messages, or integrating with end-user and SOC workflows for redress.

“E-mail, Slack and Teams are double-edged swords,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric CEO. “They’re unmatched as productivity tools, but they also create huge potential for data loss. Malicious actions or human error can easily expose business-critical data to unauthorized users. With Concentric, employees can continue collaborating and keep their operations humming without exposing the organization to regulatory violations, intellectual property loss or data breaches.”

Given the staggering volumes of data exchanged by end users and third parties, automation is essential to any practical data security posture management strategy.

Concentric’s natural language processing (NLP) technologies and MIND deep-learning-as-a-service capabilities work together to automate sensitive data discovery, analyze content and context, assess risk, and mitigate problems without the burden of writing hundreds of rules to spot sensitive data or relying on end users to enforce appropriate security policies.

Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence works without additional staff overhead, end-user frustration, or gaps in protection coverage.