Acuant collaborates with Ping Identity to provide customers with fraud-fighting technology

Acuant has integrated with Ping Identity, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will offer Acuant’s solutions to enable customization of Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity proofing for a diverse range of customers in various industries.

Acuant joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.

Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Continued expansion of the digital economy and evolving threats command the need for businesses and consumers to establish trust on demand. This means truly knowing who you are doing business with and enabling secure transactions from any location, at any time,” said Christina Luttrell, Chief Executive Officer, GBG Americas (Acuant and IDology).

“We are excited to partner with Ping Identity to empower businesses with the best in fraud-fighting technology.”, Luttrell continued.

For more than 20 years, Acuant has worked with partners in every major industry to secure, scale and streamline trusted transactions. Acuant’s integration with PingOne DaVinci delivers access to a complete Identity Proofing Suite for KYC, EDD, CIP and ongoing fraud and risk management.

AI-powered identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions deliver accuracy and efficiency that balance security with customer experience. The result is the risk-decisioning that allows businesses to move faster and deliver experience across all channels.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity.

“Our partnership with Acuant leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”, Russon continued.