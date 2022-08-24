Data Dynamics StorageX9.0 helps customers manage sprawls of unstructured data

Data Dynamics released StorageX9.0, expanding and enhancing the existing product functionalities to help customers manage sprawls of unstructured data and its complexities.

It enables enterprises to categorize & analyze their data, draw actionable insights, apply security practices, maintain compliance, and enhance business performance. StorageX 9.0 is power packed with new features, including Share and DFS analytics, NFSv4 and NFSv3 POSIX security translation, and support for versioned object mobility.

“StorageX 9.0 is an enhancement to our already strong data management portfolio. It helps our enterprise customers with the capabilities they need for intelligent heterogenous petabyte-scale migrations and modernization, with fast time to value, maintaining compliance, and enhanced data security,” said Cuong Le, CSO of Data Dynamics.

Furthermore, StorageX recently collaborated with Microsoft to develop the Azure File Migration service. This program allows enterprises to migrate their data to Azure for free with StorageX.

StorageX, when used in conjunction with Data Dynamics’ unified unstructured data management platform, can help enterprises unlock the true potential of their data. The platform helps with end-to-end data management capabilities such as Data Mobility, Data Analytics, Data Security, and Data Compliance.