Juniper Networks introduces NaaS capabilities to facilitate adoption of AI-driven networking services

Juniper Networks has introduced Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners.

By combining platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist AI, with new NaaS capabilities for procuring cloud services, managing cloud subscription licenses and assuring user experiences across diverse locations, the Juniper AI-driven Enterprise brings flexibility, agility and insight to Juniper partners.

“Juniper’s unique ability to combine cloud agility, flexibility and scale with AI-driven automation and insight has always made the AI-driven Enterprise portfolio ideal for our partners,” said Gordon Mackintosh, Group VP, Global Channels and Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks.

“As a result, both MSPs and resellers have played a big role in the tremendous growth we have seen to date. By making it even easier for these partners to obtain and manage full stack networking services via the Juniper Mist cloud, our new NaaS capabilities promise to accelerate this momentum and increase our campus and branch market share.”, Mackintosh continued.

Client-to-cloud platform for partners

Powered by Mist AI and a microservices cloud, Juniper’s wired, wireless, security and SD-WAN solutions deliver insights and automation across the full networking stack. Customizable service levels with visibility down to the client, application and session assure end-to-end user and operator experiences.

The Juniper Mist platform is also completely programmable with open APIs, ensuring seamless integration with existing NOC/SOC systems. In addition, Juniper fully integrates security with the networking fabric by extending visibility, threat intelligence and policy enforcement to every point of connection.

Products currently delivered via a common cloud-hosted AI-driven solution include Juniper Mist wireless access points with Wi-Fi Assurance and indoor location subscription services, EX switches with Wired Assurance subscription service, Session Smart Routers and SRX firewalls with WAN Assurance subscription service and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA).

With all these capabilities, the Juniper solution is easy to deploy and scale, and flexible enough to meet the needs of both big and small customers alike, making it a platform for managed wired, wireless, security and SD-WAN services.

Juniper brings flexibility and insight to NaaS

Juniper has added NaaS capabilities which further facilitate our partners’ ability to deploy, operate and manage services via the cloud. These include:

Juniper has consolidated wired, wireless and SD-WAN network management into a single, cloud-based portal with insights and automation driven by Mist AI. A new AI-driven dashboard provides a view into the real-time performance of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN networks (e.g., customizable service levels by location). This allows network operators to continually optimize end-user experiences from client-to-cloud, and it saves time and money with faster problem resolution and fewer on-site visits. Flexible subscription management. Juniper makes it easier than ever to operationalize the management of cloud subscriptions services. With this latest AI-driven Enterprise offering, all licenses are available in one location for scalable inventory management, and partners and customers can move licenses seamlessly between hardware devices (in any location) to maximize design flexibility and minimize investment costs.

Juniper makes it easier than ever to operationalize the management of cloud subscriptions services. With this latest AI-driven Enterprise offering, all licenses are available in one location for scalable inventory management, and partners and customers can move licenses seamlessly between hardware devices (in any location) to maximize design flexibility and minimize investment costs. New payment and purchasing options. Juniper has evolved traditional financial schemas for managed services with new payment options that are available via Juniper Financial Services (JFS). Plus, Juniper now offers periodic subscription services (e.g., monthly) on the AI-driven Enterprise portfolio in addition to previously available 1-, 3- and 5-year licenses. These options make it easier than ever to ensure that the Juniper solution fits the needs of all partners and customers, including the ability to fund a managed network service from both CAPEX and OPEX budgets.

“Juniper is focused on delivering industry-leading AI-driven products and programs that facilitate the adoption of cloud-hosted networking services and provide numerous end-user and operator benefits. By delivering a cloud-like experience and subscription models for campus and branch environments, Juniper has increased their appeal to channel partners delivering managed services. These announcements also ensure end users have more flexibility in how they procure and manage unified wired, wireless and SD-WAN services.” – Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at ESG.

“AI is a key differentiator when delivering scalable and differentiated managed services. Juniper has brought incredible automation and insight to our SDx offering, making them a great partner for DT.” – Sherif Rezkalla, VP Portfolio, Head of Business Networks at Deutsche Telekom.

“Juniper continues to proactively partner with our business, which has enabled us to offer highly differentiated and valuable services to our customers. By incorporating new NaaS features that deliver even more flexibility to our day-day-operations, we can add yet another dimension to our close relationship.” – David Flanagan, Chief Product Officer, Macquarie Telecom

“Juniper’s full-stack visibility from client-to-cloud has enabled us to maximize end-user satisfaction for our ‘total connectivity’ services.” – Arjen Bakker, Director Connectivity Services & Solutions, VolkerWessels Telecom