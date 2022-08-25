443ID expands leadership team to meet the needs of a growing customer base

443ID has expanded its leadership team to support continued scale and growth.

In addition to doubling its number of employees in less than a year, 443ID has achieved a beta launch of its OSINT Risk Score product and its no-code integration with Auth0’s IDaaS.

Kristen Komatz has been named Vice President of Engineering. In her new role, she will improve how identity security decisions are made through her experience in recruiting and retaining talent, delivering products for enterprise use cases and impacting how the leadership team will pay dividends.

443ID also named Paul Oshan as VP of Global Sales. Oshan will help assist customers and partners with applying integrations with solutions that will make it easier to benefit from 443ID’s platform.

“443ID has entered an exciting time with the addition of Kristen and Paul to our executive team,” said Stephen Shoaff, CEO at 443ID. “Collectively, these two executives will be a critical part of the team that spearheads a new era in identity and access management technology.”

Through her leadership at several software companies in Austin, Komatz’s experience building enterprise products — from on-premise to SaaS offerings — will aid in her transition to VP of Engineering at 443ID.

She has successfully built teams at each of her previous companies that have delivered valuable products. In addition to working previously with Shoaff, Komatz formerly worked with other startups such as Surgient and larger companies such as BMC Software.

With her previous experience leading development teams and building SaaS offerings on available and scalable microservices architecture, 443ID is hopeful that she will bring this scalability to the forefront and more than double the size of current teams.

443ID teams will be empowered by her leadership, thanks to her experience leading the Women of Ping organization, with a mission of providing female employees opportunities to be mentored and to develop their careers.

“443ID’s customers can expect our products to be easy to use, provide tremendous value and work at any scale of organization,” said Komatz. “Our goal is to provide a professionally built product that security professionals everywhere can rely on.”

Oshan has been a sales leader, with a combined experience in scaling early-stage companies as well as managing large teams in late-stage and public enterprises. Former companies include Q1 Labs, Netskope, Demisto, Fastly and MariaDB.

As a key member of sales leadership and a recipient of multiple sales leadership awards, Oshan will assist 443ID in scaling from its early funding stages to higher valuation funding in the future.

443ID’s ongoing growth in the identity security marketplace is exemplified by Komatz’s engineering maturity, scale and value of culture. Oshan will focus on scaling 443ID’s product suite and value proposition for enterprise organizations.