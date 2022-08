With roughly 700,000 cybersecurity positions open, businesses across America are feeling the direct impact of the cyber talent shortage. As ransomware attacks and data breaches continue to make headlines, it’s clear that threat actors aren’t backing off, and employees are now holding down the line in the face of cyberattacks.

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Manglicmot, SVP of Security Services at Arctic Wolf, talks about creating cyber career opportunities during the talent shortage.