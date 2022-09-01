Menlo Security appoints John Wrobel as CRO and Todd Wilson as VP of Global Channels

Menlo Security announced that John Wrobel has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Todd Wilson has joined as vice president of global channels.

As members of the Menlo executive team, Wrobel and Wilson will help guide the company’s continued worldwide growth Go-to-Market (GTM) programs and partner ecosystem development.

With a track record of proven success growing revenue, building teams and business development at both startups and mature companies, Wrobel brings over 20 years of experience to Menlo Security. Prior to joining Menlo, Wrobel was CRO for Skytap, where he established new partnerships with cloud providers to transform Skytap’s GTM efforts and drive growth.

He was previously with NetApp, most recently as vice president, cloud data service, sales, and business development. While with NetApp, Wrobel launched and led sales for cloud data services, growing revenues from zero to $150M in just 3 years, making it NetApp’s fastest growing business. He also built a 200-person global sales team. Prior to NetApp, Wrobel held a variety of sales management roles at SanDisk and IBM.

Todd Wilson has been named vice president of global channels. Reporting to Wrobel, Wilson’s charter is to build and lead Menlo’s global channel program. Most recently Wilson was with AppOmni, where he led the company’s global channels and alliances efforts in the Software as a Service (SaaS) security market. Previously, Todd spent 4.5 years at NetSkope, leading their GTM efforts with service providers and global system integrators including Deloitte, Accenture, AT&T and Verizon. Wilson’s nearly 20 years of security industry experience includes global channel management positions with AT&T and Forcepoint.

“I’m very excited for John and Todd to join Menlo in these two key roles. I’m confident their leadership experience will help us continue our rapid growth, building Menlo into a global leader by fostering long lasting relationships with our customers and partners,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO of Menlo Security. “I know they will have a huge impact bringing our products to market, enabling more companies to benefit from Menlo’s unique protections against ransomware, malware and Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT).”