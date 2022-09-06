Arlette Hart joins Appgate as VP Threat Advisory Service

Appgate has named Arlette Hart as Vice President, Threat Advisory Services. Hart will lead the Appgate Threat Advisory Services team in helping organizations discover weaknesses in their defense before adversaries do through penetration testing, adversary simulation and specialized consulting services.

She will report to President, Appgate Federal and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Leo Taddeo.

“I’m thrilled to lead this team of experts in offense-oriented methods, systems and vulnerability research,” said Hart.

“Appgate’s industry-leading Zero Trust security solutions coupled with our sophisticated advisory services and subject matter expertise is a powerful combination. I’m eager to utilize my public and private sector experience to help our team offer the most value to organizations looking to stay one step ahead of their adversaries.”, Hart continued.

Prior to joining Appgate, Hart served as Master Solution Architect at Leidos Corporation, where she drove organizations toward comprehensive, risk-based protection strategies.

She previously served as CISO for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ensuring that the FBI’s data, capabilities and networks were available where and when the Bureau and its partners needed them.

She currently serves as Adjunct Faculty Instructor at Carnegie Mellon University, supporting the Chief Information Security Officer Certificate Program.

“Arlette’s wide range of cybersecurity experience makes Appgate better, but in particular it’s her threat intelligence background that will help inform and drive our Threat Advisory Services team moving forward,” said Taddeo.

“Our ability to use advanced penetration testing and breach simulations to show clients where their vulnerabilities are becomes greater under her leadership.”, Taddeo continued.

Hart was awarded a National Intelligence Meritorious Service Citation in both 2013 and 2015 when she was at the FBI, was named Lockheed Martin Program Employee of the Year in 2007 and Outstanding Employee in 2004 during her time with the Senate Office of the Sergeant at Arms.

She completed her CISO Certification at Carnegie Mellon University, holds a Master of Arts in American Politics from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Geneva College.