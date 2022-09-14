Google acquires Mandiant to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite

Google has completed its acquisition of Mandiant. Mandiant will join Google Cloud and retain the Mandiant brand.

Google and Mandiant share a long commitment to security. Over the past two decades, Google has innovated to build some of the most secure computing systems in the world.

Google Cloud customers and partners benefit from these security capabilities including threat intelligence, zero trust architecture, and planet-scale analytics for security operations.

Mandiant, which is known for delivering frontline expertise and threat intelligence, is a proven responder to the cybersecurity incidents. Mandiant’s services, delivered by their team of security and intelligence individuals spread across 22 countries, are widely recognized for helping top enterprises and organizations prepare for and react to cybersecurity incidents.

With this acquisition, Google Cloud and Mandiant will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities to support customers across their cloud and on-premise environments.

“The completion of this acquisition will enable us to deliver a comprehensive and best-in-class cybersecurity solution,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“We believe this acquisition creates incredible value for our customers and the security industry at large. Together, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help reinvent how organizations protect themselves, as well as detect and respond to threats.”, Kurian continued.

Organizations today are facing cybersecurity challenges that have accelerated in frequency, severity and diversity, creating a global security imperative. Enterprises need to be able to detect and respond to malicious actors quickly, with actionable threat intelligence to continually protect their organizations against new attacks.

“Mandiant is driven by a mission to make every organization secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO, Mandiant.

“Combining our 18 years of threat intelligence and incident response experience with Google Cloud’s security expertise presents an incredible opportunity to deliver with the speed and scale that the security industry needs.”, Mandia continued.

“The power of stronger partnerships across the cybersecurity ecosystem is critical to driving value for clients and protecting industries around the globe. The combination of Google Cloud and Mandiant and their commitment to multi-cloud will further support increased collaboration, driving innovation across the cybersecurity industry and augmenting threat research capabilities. We look forward to working with them on this mission.” – Paolo Dal Cin, Global Lead, Accenture Security