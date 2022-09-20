CyberArk appoints Peretz Regev as CPO

Peretz Regev brings more than 20 years of senior leadership and product engineering experience to CyberArk. Previously, Regev was vice president of Global Data Science and Engineering at PayPal. Regev also served as the general manager of PayPal Israel.

In this role, Regev will oversee the organization’s product management, R&D, innovation and technology operations. He will continue to support CyberArk’s Identity Security vision and consistently execute on an innovative roadmap that drives competitive differentiation and customer value.

CyberArk established Identity Security as the new standard for managing growth and reducing risk associated with human and machine identities. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources and environments.

CyberArk’s previous chief product officer Chen Bitan will remain the general manager of CyberArk Israel and will continue to play a key role in defining the company direction. In addition, he will take on new responsibilities to manage and develop strategic customer accounts with a focus on EMEA.

“With a strong track record of creating successful SaaS and cloud-based enterprise-grade solutions and a leadership style that delivers exceptional results, Peretz will drive consistent execution of our CyberArk Identity Security Platform roadmap and further extend our already-strong competitive advantage,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO of CyberArk.

“Chen’s continued leadership and deep market understanding will further help us to strengthen our Identity Security market leadership. I am incredibly proud of the CyberArk team and our ability to consistently execute to drive business momentum and customer value.”, Mokady continued.

Prior to PayPal, Regev led the SaaS products and Big Data Analytics teams at HP Software, where he helped define the company’s overall product strategy and roadmap, drove the research agenda with the HP Labs team and developed the vision and business strategy for the organization’s end-to-end DevOps solutions during his 12-year tenure.

“CyberArk consistently demonstrates the ability to improve security for customers by leveraging intelligent privilege controls at the core of their Identity Security strategies. I am proud to join an organization that is committed to driving innovation and value with a customer-first approach, while maintaining a focus on the horizon for emerging cyber threats,” said Regev.

“I look forward to collaborating with our research, product and technology teams to help customers and partners improve security that matches the pace of digital investments.”, Regev continued.

Regev earned his BSc in Computer Sciences cum laude from Reichman University and his MBA cum laude from the College of Management Academic Studies.