New infosec products of the week: September 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Illumio, Malwarebytes, Netography, TransUnion, and Truecaller.

TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses

To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives during the fraud detection process, TransUnion launched TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics. The solution is newly fortified by NeuroID’s behavioral analytics and aims to help businesses stop fraud – not good customers – based on device recognition, context, device and user behavior.

Netography upgrades Fusion platform to address encryption and multi-platform gaps

Netography announced further innovation to its Netography Fusion platform, delivering scalable, continuous network visibility and control required by security operations center (SOC) and cloud operations teams. Newly added context labels and tagging allow security and cloud teams to visualize and analyze networks by application, location, compliance groups, or any other scheme.

Malwarebytes enhances OneView platform to improve protection for SMB customers

Malwarebytes continues to expand its OneView platform capabilities, allowing security analysts of all skill levels to be effective from a centralized cloud-based console. With different levels of protection capabilities and threat prevention modules, MSPs can offer the right product or service to each customer, tailored to their specific needs.

Illumio Endpoint prevents breaches from spreading across endpoints

Illumio Endpoint has the ability to control application access so users can only reach the necessary applications from their device, not the entire data center and cloud, minimizing the organization’s risk from vulnerable or compromised endpoints.

Truecaller Assistant filters out fraud and scam calls

Truecaller Assistant, available on both Android and iOS, is a customizable, interactive, digital receptionist that empowers users to answer important calls and avoid unwanted ones. You can see a live transcription of what the caller is saying, so you know who they are and why they’re calling. Then you can decide if you want to take over the call, mark it as spam, or ask the caller for more information with the tap of a button.