Critical Insight releases Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to protect organizations from threats

Critical Insight has released an end-to-end offering that will evolve the security programs of healthcare, public sector, and SMB organizations.

For IT Teams constrained in their ability to handle the ever-changing complexities of cybersecurity, Critical Insight is putting all of its services under one delivery model: Cybersecurity-as-a-Service.

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service integrates Critical Insight’s software, professional and technology services into a unified solution that allows customers to prepare for an attack with risk assessments, technical testing and training; detect an attack quickly with Critical Insight’s SOC-as-a-Service watching customer networks 24x7x365; and respond rapidly to limit the impact of a breach when Critical Insight intervenes.

Additionally, Critical Insight is announcing new capabilities to respond to threats on Crowdstrike Falcon Insight and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint solutions.

CI’s Rapid Quarantine service contains threats and provides Critical Insight customers increased security along with the peace of mind that Critical Insight’s SOC can respond to threats on customer endpoints, anywhere, anytime.

“When we say, ‘we’ve got your back,’ with Cybersecurity-as-a-Service, it’s because no other services company provides both the bench of world class experts and the custom security solutions to protect and defend your network while you focus on your critical mission,” said Chief Product Officer and company Co-Founder Fred Langston.

“For a fraction of the cost of building your own team, you get all the services you need from one company.”, Langston continued.