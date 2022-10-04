HackNotice’s phishing capability empowers users to identify phishing emails

HackNotice has added continuous phishing capability that educates employees about phishing and social engineering attacks while helping businesses to achieve cybersecurity compliance.

HackNotice’s phishing helps people understand and recognize the different types of attacks threat actors can deploy. Writing, sending, and reviewing phishing campaigns is often a laborious process for the security team, with expensive phishing platforms leaving much to be desired.

HackNotice’s phishing, deployed with the press of a button, empowers people to identify phishing emails and what actions to take if they receive them. While HackNotice already helps people identify risky behavior, increase security awareness, and monitor, measure, and manage employee progress, the new addition helps companies create a comprehensive system to combat cyber threats.

This is crucial, given both the rise of cyber crimes and the ambivalence of employees toward their company’s security training courses.

“Social engineering attacks are rampant, and this is after the fact that security awareness training and phish testing are mandatory programs people must enroll in at work. However, the problem is that these programs are compliance-focused instead of people-focused,” said Steve Thomas, HackNotice CEO.

“Our new phishing capability not only helps companies get to compliance, it opens up the conversation about phishing and helps people to understand how phishing is tied to overall threat awareness,” he added.

For clients using HackNotice to protect their company, phishing is included with their current service. The new capability provides dynamic phishing emails and landing pages, open and click tracking, and further dashboards and statistics to see how your employees are improving.