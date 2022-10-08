Kyndryl and Microsoft collaborate to help customers move their mainframe data to the cloud

Kyndryl and Microsoft have announced plans to expand the reach and impact of their global strategic partnership by helping customers expand and increase access to valuable mainframe data.

Kyndryl is applying its expertise to create data pipes that enable connections between the mainframe, including its zCloud platform, and the Microsoft cloud, making it easier for customers to move their mainframe data to the cloud, thereby unlocking new uses and value streams from their entire data estate.

Customers will have a holistic view of their data and can take advantage of machine learning, AI, analytics, and reporting, and will be able to leverage low code/no code applications with Microsoft Power Platform.

Kyndryl and Microsoft also plan to combine mainframe data with other internal and external cloud-based data sources that will enable customers to create new applications that leverage modern analytics and visualization tools to deliver advanced insights at scale.

“As enterprises look to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy, the mainframe has a key role to play. This announcement highlights the collaboration of Kyndryl and Microsoft and brings together the world’s largest provider of hosted mainframe services and a market-leading public cloud provider to unlock new ways for mainframe clients to drive innovation and bring value to customers,” said Steven Dickens, Senior Analyst, Futurum Research.

As part of the joint mainframe modernization initiative, Kyndryl will launch consulting and integration services developed to help customers plan, design, and connect mainframe data to Azure Cloud and Edge Computing environments.

“As part of our collaboration with Microsoft on mainframe modernization, we are helping customers increase access to valuable mainframe data and leverage new capabilities that will show benefits of cloud automation and insights from their IT environments,” said Petra Goude, Kyndryl Global Practice Leader, Core Enterprise and zCloud.

“Through this initiative, we are teaming with Microsoft to increase flexibility and availability of mainframe data — whether workloads are in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.”, Goude continued.

By integrating mainframe data into low-code and no-code applications, the companies also will help customers create and benefit from a data-driven business environment that becomes a powerful source to achieve their application and business modernization goals.

“Microsoft’s AI-enabled Power Platform capabilities, Kyndryl’s rich mainframe ecosystem and managed services experience are a strong combination that will help customers unlock their mainframe data,” said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President, Global System Integrator and Advisory Partners at Microsoft.

“We’re excited that our expanded collaboration will allow us to deliver new innovations that make it easier for customers to take advantage of the cloud to access data and make informed, data-driven business decisions.”, Rogan continued.