Blackpoint Cyber launches product updates to help partners stay ahead of cyberthreats

Blackpoint Cyber has released multiple product launches and updates this fall, as they look ahead to Q4 2022.

As the industry trend towards product ecosystems grows, Blackpoint is driven to provide innovative and efficacious solutions. An adapted version of the five core pillars of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)— asset visibility, network hardening, threat detection, real-time response, and incident recovery— serves as their north star when adding to their product stack.

“Bundled offerings and protection for a more diverse range of work environments ensures that Blackpoint partners are getting the maximum possible coverage with the fastest ROI. Cybersecurity products are no longer a luxury, but a necessity, so we aim to provide the highest quality solutions available to keep our customers secure and insurable,” says Jon Murchison, Blackpoint’s CEO.

Blackpoint’s Adversary Pursuit Group—a team of researchers and reverse engineers—impacts their product roadmap as well. “It is not an option to simply wonder, ‘What is next?’ We must go and find out for ourselves. When we have visibility into threats, we can better educate and provide for our customers,” says David Rushmer, Head of APG.

Blackpoint partners can stay ahead of cyberthreats with the following products:

Blackpoint Response

Blackpoint has released its inaugural bundle of pre-existing and new products. This cost-effective package includes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Cloud Response, and Managed Defender for Endpoint. Customers will have everything they need to protect their modern, hybrid workflows, adding tremendous value to their security stacks.

Managed Defender for Endpoint

Expanding upon Blackpoint’s integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE), a fully managed version of this service is now available through Blackpoint Response. As MDE has become more popular, their team strived to make the solution effective and easy to use. Partners can now control the MDE policies within the Blackpoint portal, applying them to multiple customers at a time. Blackpoint’s best practices are also available for easy and secure setup.

macOS Agent

After many requests from their partner community, Blackpoint’s flagship MDR product, SNAP-Defense, is now available to monitor and respond to threats on Apple devices running macOS. As the macOS market share in business settings continues to grow, Blackpoint partners now have the capability to provide protection to those assets.

Vulnerability Scan

Blackpoint’s external vulnerability scanning tool has been re-engineered to improve accuracy and design. Blackpoint partners can use this free tool to quickly and easily educate their prospects and customers of known vulnerabilities, in turn, demonstrating their need for managed security services.