Splunk adds Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell to Board of Directors

Splunk has unveiled that Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell have been appointed to the Splunk Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“I’m pleased to welcome Rick and David as our newest additions to the Splunk Board,” said Graham Smith, Chair of the Splunk Board of Directors.

“Rick is a well-regarded technology executive with over 30 years of experience scaling enterprises for long-term durable growth, and David brings an important shareholder perspective, over 25 years of financial expertise as well as a deep understanding of Splunk’s business model. The Board looks forward to working closely with Rick and David as we continue to scale Splunk for the future and drive value for shareholders.”, Smith continued.

“Rick and David are highly respected, successful leaders, and each brings valuable skills and perspectives to the Company at this pivotal moment,” said Gary Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Splunk.

“Our leadership team is focused on executing our growth strategy and we are excited to benefit from the guidance and support of a strong, experienced and engaged Board of Directors.”, Steele continued.

“I’ve dedicated my career to building enduring companies that invent cutting-edge technologies to enable innovation, and I believe Splunk is well-positioned to capture its very large and growing addressable market,” said Wallace.

“I look forward to working with Graham, Gary and the rest of the Board to oversee the Company’s strategy and deliver strong returns.”, Wallace continued.

“Splunk is one of the foremost industry innovators, and I’m excited to join the Board at this key juncture,” said Tunnell.

“Hellman & Friedman has had a collaborative relationship with Splunk, and we’re strongly supportive of the Board and management team and the work underway to transform the business through balanced growth and profitability. I’m committed to helping advance the Company’s strategic priorities to support sustainable value creation.” Tunnell added.

The Company also announced that Stephen G. Newberry, a director since 2013, will step down from the Board; the Company previously announced that Sara Baack will also step down.

Smith continued, “We thank Steve and Sara for their dedicated years of service. They have provided valuable counsel throughout their tenure to support Splunk’s growth and ambitious business transformation. We wish them the very best.”

Splunk’s Board has undergone significant change to reflect the dynamic nature of its business and the technology industry. With the appointments of Messrs. Wallace and Tunnell, and following the departures of Ms. Baack and Mr. Newberry, the Board will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent and five of whom have been appointed within the past 18 months.

The Board of Directors also announced that it has reorganized the Board’s Talent & Compensation Committee. The Committee now comprises Graham Smith, who recently joined the Committee in April 2022, Kenneth Hao and Rick Wallace.