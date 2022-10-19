Hexagon adds AI capabilities to HxGN Connect to improve public safety

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division has unveiled the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident center as a service solution. With assistive AI, the collaboration platform can mine operational data from different systems to deliver real-time alerts, insights and results.

Hosted in Microsoft Azure, HxGN Connect provides real-time crime centers, operations centers and others with real-time views of different data sources, collaboration channels to coordinate across teams and the ability to add new participants and channels as needed.

With the new assistive AI capabilities, the solution can also mine incoming data to detect trends and anomalies and alert users to unfolding situations in real time.

“Some organizations operate in silos, without access to data or the ability to act on it,” said Kalyn Sims, Chief Technology Officer, Safety & Security, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division.

“Others are overwhelmed with data from IoT devices, operational systems, social media and more. HxGN Connect with assistive AI solves both problems. It breaks down silos within departments and across jurisdictions, and it mines data in real-time to deliver insights. The result is quicker and better responses to incidents and emergencies.”, Sims continued.

According to Gartner, “[Public safety and justice] enterprises are leveraging technology to better collect data from people and things, providing improved situational awareness for commanders, supervisors and deployed personnel as they face dynamic, rapidly evolving events. Analysis of that data, using advanced analytics, geospatial analysis and AI, creates accurate and actionable information for the right people at the right time.” (Source: Top Trend in Public Safety and Justice: Intelligent Situational Awareness; Published 12 April 22)

HxGN Connect, with its embedded assistive AI capabilities, autonomously analyzes diverse data types, including data from incidents, assets, cameras, units, alarms and more, issuing proactive notifications and alerts based on observed trends and deviations.

Having access to diverse information and intelligence in real-time enables police, emergency management, transportation and other organizations to evaluate a situation and deploy resources faster, while continuing to coordinate and dynamically respond as situations change.