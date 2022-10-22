SynSaber adds Dynamic Pipeline to its platform to improve scalability and flexibility

SynSaber has added a new Dynamic Pipeline feature to the company’s platform, providing customers with improved scalability and flexibility.

Building upon the product launched in February 2022, this update includes a set of features and capabilities to collect, analyze, and curate data at the OT edge. SynSaber was purpose-built to bring edge visibility to industrial networks (oil and gas, water and electric utilities, advanced manufacturing) so that organizations can deploy and scale rapidly, integrate with current technology, and detect threats to protect business-critical assets.

“SynSaber partners with some of the most important critical infrastructure operators in the nation to protect and provide visibility into how ICS/OT assets are exposed to potential cyber attacks,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Co-Founder/CEO of SynSaber.

“With our latest update to the platform, customers are now able to extend visibility and flexibility throughout the organization for cybersecurity to act as a business continuity vehicle and empower operators and asset owners to prevent any operational disruption.”, VanAntwerp continued.

Dynamic Pipeline’s key benefits:

Users can modify data sources, processors, and destinations in real-time, enabling dynamic configuration changes without interruption to visibility.

without interruption to visibility. Pipeline configuration can be modified and deployed within SynSaber’s visual-based interface.

The ability to dynamically configure Saber sensors from a visual-based interface allows for greater control and ease of access. In addition to the improved scalability and flexibility the dynamic pipeline provides, the v1.1.0 update includes enhancements to some of the existing features from SynSaber version v1.0.0.

These feature improvements include: