New infosec products of the week: November 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitdefender, Forescout, Mitek, NAVEX, OneSpan, Persona, Qualys, Tanium, and Tresorit.

Qualys TotalCloud with FlexScan helps enterprises strengthen cloud-native security

Qualys announced TotalCloud with FlexScan delivering cloud-native VMDR with Six Sigma Accuracy via agent and agent-less scanning for comprehensive coverage of cloud-native posture management and workload security across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. TotalCloud automates inventory, assessment, prioritization and risk remediation via an easy-to-use drag-and-drop workflow engine for continuous and zero-touch security from code to production cloud applications.

OneSpan DIGIPASS CX defends enterprises against social engineering fraud

DIGIPASS CX2 can be used for authentication, transaction authorization, document signing, and digital ID credential storage. The solution supports multiple authentication methods, including FIDO2 and OATH. Organizations can secure their applications and services using the appropriate protocol for each environment.

Forescout Continuum Timeline accelerates threat detection for cybersecurity teams

Forescout Technologies released its latest Continuum platform update which includes Forescout Continuum Timeline, a new cloud-native solution that provides long-term retention, search, and analytics of asset data. Timeline enables enterprises to meet compliance and audit requirements, better support incident investigations, and to identify risks and gaps to help prioritize preventative measures.

Tanium Software Bill of Materials identifies software supply-chain vulnerabilities

Tanium released a new capability called Tanium Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to help customers identify third-party libraries associated with software packages. Tanium SBOM utilizes a single Tanium agent to deliver real-time visibility into complex software environments, enabling organizations to make better-informed decisions around managing endpoint risk.

Persona releases unified identity platform to help businesses fight fraud

Persona has launched the next evolution of its unified identity platform to help businesses mitigate online fraud and meet ever-evolving compliance standards. The new Persona platform connects, centralizes and orchestrates all fragmented identity data, disparate systems and identity operations under a single infrastructure.

NAVEX IRM Out-of-the-Box accelerates third party and IT risk management

NAVEX released NAVEX IRM (Integrated Risk Management) Out-of-the-Box solutions to help organizations stand-up IT and third party risk management programs. The solution enables program managers to simplify their program and begin mitigating risk with pre-defined and configurable data libraries and organizational hierarchy creation.

Bitdefender Chat Protection defends users from cybercriminal activities targeting mobile devices

Bitdefender unveiled a real-time chat protection capabilities for mobile-based instant messaging applications. Chat Protection continuously monitors chat sessions alerting users of suspicious links that might attempt to steal financial data, credentials and other sensitive information.

Mitek MiPass combines voice and face recognition to strengthen digital security

Mitek launches Mitek MiPass – a passwordless identity authentication solution that allows a person to access digital accounts securely using two features that are uniquely theirs: voice and face. MiPass enables users to access digital accounts by taking a selfie and speaking a phrase with their phone.

Tresorit adds eSignature function to secure sensitive information and documents

Tresorit has expanded its portfolio of integrated solutions tailored to the US market, supplementing its secure workspace and email encryption plugins with eSignature capabilities. The portfolio of secure solutions now includes Tresorit eSign where people can sign documents in the form of a simple electronic signature (SES). The signature of the contracting party is logically linked to the respective document to document his agreement with the content.