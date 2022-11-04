Privacy, compliance challenges businesses face after Roe v. Wade repeal

In this Help Net Security video, Rebecca Herold, IEEE member and CEO of Privacy & Security Brainiacs, discusses data, privacy, surveillance, and compliance challenges facing businesses in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s repeal of the Roe v. Wade decision, which stated that a clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution provides a “right to privacy” and, through it, a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion.

In this day and age, when information about individuals is widely collected and/or inferred via online tracking and ubiquitous real-world surveillance technology, what should businesses (including organizations in the healthcare sector) do when asked to hand over data about their users and employees.