Edgecore Networks boosts its Wi-Fi solution with Aprecomm VWE to simplify network operations

Edgecore Networks has launched a new add-on service for the Edgecore ecCLOUD cloud controller — Aprecomm VWE (Virtual Wireless Expert) — an AIOps solution that combines big data and machine learning to automate IT operations, enhance IT efficiency, and simplify network operation.

Cloud management has been developed for years. Through a cloud controller, an IT team can manage network settings. However, the continuous increase in the number of devices operating in the network puts a strain on IT resources, and the resulting user experience problems have become the biggest difficulty for IT teams.

IT teams are often unable to understand the network problems encountered by users, and sometimes even need to conduct field tests or try to reproduce the problems before they can find the cause. Because of this, end users and network operators become two isolated islands that cannot communicate in real-time.

Aprecomm VWE allows users to activate the add-on service through subscription-on-demand and integrate the AIOps service with their own Wi-Fi networks. The IT team can find network problems from different networks, sites, APs, and end devices through AI algorithms by enabling VWE’s built-in AI engine.

VWE provides information on the AP signal, channel use, client bandwidth, and device status while the client is moving among different APs, etc., to solve the network problem. According to Aprecomm’s test data, after activating the VWE AIOps application, it only takes 13 minutes on average for the IT team to discover network problems and provide solutions to solve the issues, which reduces downtime pertaining to Wi-Fi issues by 90%.

VWE not only reduces the IT team’s workload, but also improves the overall network experience.

For example, if an MSP maintains and operates two networks at the same time, the VWE management interface will display the status of each site, AP, and client in both networks, as well as the current network problems and conditions.

The IT team can view the real-time network performance, and VWE will analyze the connectivity, performance, roaming, stability, and so on, to find the AP devices and causes of resulting problems, and list the affected devices.

The key features of Aprecomm’s VWE service that create efficiency of Wi-Fi network operation with AI capabilities are as follows:

Intelligent Frequency Selection (IFS): Uses the AI-engine to select a channel based on the quality-of-experience, observed interference patterns over time, bandwidth considerations, and several other factors.

Uses the AI-engine to select a channel based on the quality-of-experience, observed interference patterns over time, bandwidth considerations, and several other factors. Intelligent Client Steering (ICS): Forces clients onto an optimized band through 11v and other steering methods. The best-suited band is considered based on quality-of-experience metrics.

Forces clients onto an optimized band through 11v and other steering methods. The best-suited band is considered based on quality-of-experience metrics. Intelligent Cell Adapt (ICA): Enhances roaming performance through intelligent decisions on when to roam based on quality-of-experience metrics across APs.

“Providing excellent Internet experience to customers has become inevitable for all service providers today. Networks are always complex and downtimes are getting expensive with more and more services moving to cloud. Aprecomm’s VWE, HiSense – QoE Measurement would be available to all Edgecore at a click away. By optimizing the network experience, VWE will provide a quick ROI to Service providers,” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm.

“The Aprecomm VWE add-on service goes beyond traditional performance monitoring to quickly locate, diagnose, and respond to problems across different networks, sites, and devices with the power of AI.” said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks.

“Allow your IT team to focus on driving business value as opposed to dealing with mundane tasks.”, Hsu added.

The Edgecore Wi-Fi AIOps solution jointly launched by Edgecore and Aprecomm provides all Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 AP users with a way to upgrade the overall network operation performance, including enterprises, schools, hospitals, and those ISPs/MSPs with continuous network expansion needs.

In an environment where the ecCLOUD controller is used, it is only necessary to enable the Aprecomm VWE add-on service to upgrade the existing Wi-Fi network to an AIOps cloud network.