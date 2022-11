Whether you’re facing a security audit or interested in configuring systems securely, CIS SecureSuite Membership is here to help. CIS SecureSuite provides thousands of organizations with access to an effective and comprehensive set of cybersecurity resources and tools to implement the CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) and CIS Benchmarks.

Track compliance with industry frameworks, secure systems with more than 100 configuration guides, and more, all with one powerful Membership.