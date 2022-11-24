Help Net Security
Help Net Security

How cloud PCs act as an insurance plan for ransomware recovery

Although companies are spending billions on preventative security measures, attacks are a common occurrence. Business continuity requires enterprises to go beyond prevention and prioritize a strategic recovery plan.

In this Help Net Security video, Matt Davidson, CTO at Workspot, discusses how cloud PCs are serving as a modern insurance plan for business recovery, enabling safe access for employees from anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice while IT leaders investigate and mitigate the damage.

More about
Share this

Don't miss