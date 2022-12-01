Why are K-12 educational institutions reluctant to report cyber incidents?

A recent report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has shown that K-12 educational institutions are reluctant to report cyber incidents as they fear they would be penalized.

During the fiscal year of 2022, FSA received 409 incident reports, which was down from 460 of the previous year. This isn’t a sign of reduced incidents occurring, but a sign of reduced reporting of incidents.

In this Help Net Security video, Stan Golubchik, CEO at ContraForce, talks about concerns of the lack of cyber incident reporting across K-12 school systems.