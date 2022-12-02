QuintessenceLabs qOptica QKD enhancements improve protection against HNDL threats

QuintessenceLabs has unveiled that its qOptica Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution offers enhanced key enabling technology to help improve security against harmful cyber-attacks such as “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) threats where proprietary data is stolen now with the intent of decrypting it later with quantum technology.

The second generation of qOptica QKD provides protection, while securely delivering key material that is immune to brute force and algorithmic attacks by conventional or quantum computers.

QuintessenceLabs’ qOptica QKD uses Continuous Variable Quantum Key Distribution (CV-QKD) to achieve secure key distribution. It is a point-to-point system protocol that uses specialized hardware to share secret keys over an optical link. Secrecy of the keys is guaranteed by the laws of quantum physics, as the system protects information against eavesdroppers and only outputs keys when it can exploit an information advantage.

While CV-QKD is a newer technology than Discrete Variable Quantum Key Distribution (DV-QKD), it now has similar performance levels as its predecessor, while also offering a superior path forward in terms of cost and performance. CV-QKD was proven to be information-theoretically secure in 2009, putting it on par with DV-QKD in terms of security.

“Many companies today think that encrypting data with current technology will offer robust protection, but that is not the case. Organizations must get ahead of HNDL attacks by implementing CV-QKD technology today to ensure they can deliver high-rate secure key exchange, specifically over metropolitan distances and passive optical fiber infrastructure as used in existing communications networks,” said QuintessenceLabs CRO Silvio Pappalardo.

“QuintessenceLabs’ qOptica quantum key distribution technology delivers a superior path forward in terms of cost and performance, which are two key factors as we move our industry forward during an important time for quantum technology and security in general.”, Pappalardo continued.