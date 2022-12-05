The evolution of DevSecOps

73% of IT decision-makers admit more could be done to improve their DevSecOps practices, with many organizations behind in their goals, according to a survey conducted by Insight Avenue.
In this Help Net Security video, Mark Troester, VP of Strategy, Progress, uncovers the true state of DevOps and DevSecOps adoption.
- Security is the number one driver behind most DevOps and DevSecOps implementations. However, only 30% feel confident in the level of collaboration between security and development, 86% experience challenges in their current approaches to security and 51% admit that they don’t fully understand how security fits into DevSecOps.
- Culture is the biggest barrier to DevOps and DevSecOps success. 71% of respondents agreed that culture is the biggest barrier to DevSecOps progress, yet only 16% are prioritizing culture as an area to optimize in the next 12-18 months.
- 76% acknowledge they need to be more strategic about how they manage DevSecOps – and 17% still consider themselves at an exploratory and proof-of-concept stage.
- Training is key to successful DevSecOps implementation – leading to a higher level of the continued long-term collaboration between security and development teams.