DH2i partners with Red Hat to accelerate container application deployments

DH2i’s DxEnterprise multi-platform smart high availability clustering software has earned Red Hat OpenShift certification on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

This certification verifies that DxEnterprise is a containerized solution that is fully supported on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to accelerate the delivery of intelligent applications across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

“By combining Red Hat OpenShift with DxEnterprise, organizations can use containers to create lightweight execution environments for applications to help deploy critical workloads faster and more consistently across physical, virtual, private and public cloud, and edge environments. Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with DH2i to certify DxEnterprise containers on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to further enable customers across the hybrid cloud,” said Mark Longwell, director of alliances, Hybrid Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat.

“For our channel partners and end users, this collaboration signifies that they will now be able to deploy Red Hat OpenShift together with DxEnterprise in order to virtually eliminate downtime and enjoy faster and more successful container application deployments across hybrid and multi cloud environments,” said Don Boxley, CEO of DH2i.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux delivers a platform that empowers innovation and increases operational efficiency within an organization—no matter where users choose to run their workloads. Consistency across infrastructure footprints—including physical, virtual, private and public clouds, and edge deployments—allows users to manage applications, workloads and services using the same tools and staff throughout their infrastructure.

And by giving users a platform that satisfies the needs of both development and operations teams, Red Hat Enterprise Linux reduces deployment friction and operating costs while shortening time to value for critical business workloads.

In fact, when used as the underpinning foundation for other Red Hat products like Red Hat OpenShift, the security capabilities, performance, interoperability, and innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux extends throughout a customer’s infrastructure to deliver more value.

As a result, users can build and operate a hybrid cloud environment that keeps pace with their business needs.

DxEnterprise is multi-platform Smart High Availability clustering software for Windows Server, Linux and containers. DxEnterprise delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration and any cloud.

DxEnterprise is particularly optimized for instance or containerized Microsoft SQL Server deployments on any platform such as Red Hat OpenShift.

DxEnterprise (DxE) features a new container sidecar to enable application-level high availability (HA) clustering for stateful containers in OpenShift. That means when OpenShift must restart a failed pod, DxE has already failed-over the compromised process to another healthy container ensuring zero application downtime.

In the specific case of Microsoft SQL Server running on Red Hat OpenShift, DxE provides a cluster management solution that enables fully automatic failover of SQL Server Availability Groups on Red Hat OpenShift.

DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Cluster Management on Red Hat OpenShift unlocks 5 key benefits: