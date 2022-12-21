The benefit of adopting a hacker mindset for building security strategies

As VP of Research at Pentera, Alex Spivakovsky leads a team of former pen-testers, red-teamers, and incident response experts whose job is to bypass existing security controls.

In this Help Net Security video, Spivakovsky discusses the misconception that hackers are waiting by their computers, monitoring the latest CVE announcements, and constructing plans to breach a company by exploiting the CVE. It’s a backward way of thinking about the hacking process because, to a hacker, a CVE is a tool, not a strategy.

If you understand how a hacker operates, you can start to prioritize your security far more effectively.