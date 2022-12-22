ConcealBrowse protects users against browser-borne attacks

ConcealBrowse, secure browser extension, performs pre- and post-processing of code on a computer to protect against browser-borne attacks including RATs, trojans, worms, ransomware, browser hijacking, and more.

“The proven success of our platform is enabling Conceal to embark on an aggressive global growth strategy,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal.

“With the release of ConcealBrowse in the app store, we’re not only introducing the extension, but are also increasing overall accessibility to our growing global MSP/MSSP partner community,” Lawson continued.

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment.

This approach ensures that malicious code or files never enter enterprise devices and cannot infiltrate the network. ConcealBrowse works with existing browsers and supports all operating systems.

It integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Okta for single sign-on authentication.

For the security partner community, ConcealBrowse offers an opportunity to provide innovative solutions to their customers. ConcealBrowse is a drop-in solution that can easily be added to existing security packages.

It requires minimal configuration and provides advanced telemetry data that can be integrated with SIEMs and common analytical tools via integrations with Splunk and Elasticsearch. Telemetry can also be consumed in a multitude of applications via a Syslog plugin.