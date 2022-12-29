Cybersecurity and quantum readiness

Avast CISO Jaya Baloo explains what quantum computing is, talks about its promises and potential pitfalls, and urges organizations to be pragmatic about preparing for its advent. She lays out the steps that can be taken immediately and those that can be planned for the near and far future.

This video was recorded at IRISSCON 2022, an annual conference organized by IRISSCERT. The all-day event focuses on providing attendees with an overview of the current cyber threats facing businesses in Ireland and what they can do to help deal with those threats.