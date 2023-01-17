Threats that will dominate headlines in 2023

In this Help Net Security video, MacKenzie Jackson, Developer Advocate at GitGuardian, offers his cybersecurity predictions for 2023. These include:

Developers will be a priority target for hacking campaigns

Doubling down on MFA bypass

Source code security

More efforts to measure the software supply chain attack surface

Open-source security will be front and center on the security radar

Cloud security products and technology will accelerate

Cybersecurity will become a business imperative across governing boards