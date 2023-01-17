Help Net Security
Threats that will dominate headlines in 2023

In this Help Net Security video, MacKenzie Jackson, Developer Advocate at GitGuardian, offers his cybersecurity predictions for 2023. These include:

  • Developers will be a priority target for hacking campaigns
  • Doubling down on MFA bypass
  • Source code security
  • More efforts to measure the software supply chain attack surface
  • Open-source security will be front and center on the security radar
  • Cloud security products and technology will accelerate
  • Cybersecurity will become a business imperative across governing boards
