How supply chain threats will evolve in 2023

Software supply chain risk has grown to be a significant concern for organizations as cyber attackers look to take advantage of the accelerating digitalization that has seen many enterprises significantly increase their reliance on cloud-based solutions and services, as well as third-party service providers.

In this Help Net Security video, Marc Woolward, Global CTO & CISO at vArmour, talks about notable supply chain attacks and predicts how they will evolve in 2023.

Truly resilient supply chain security requires a proactive attack surface management strategy that allows organizations to understand their IT environment, identify vulnerabilities and set flexible, responsive security policies for their enterprise.