Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business protects organizations’ mobile devices

Malwarebytes has announced the upcoming Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business, extending its endpoint protection capabilities to professional mobile devices.

From corporate organizations to educational institutions, the increasing number of connected mobile devices introduces security risks to users and networks. With 25% of mobile apps containing at least one high-risk security flaw, IT administrators are facing a rapidly growing security threat as mobile device usage increases in academic and business environments.

Traditionally, organizations have focused endpoint protection on servers, desktops, and laptops, often leaving mobile devices, which typically operate outside a firewall, unprotected.

A January 2023 Malwarebytes industry pulse check reveals that 62% of school IT professionals expect employee devices will be their riskiest attack surfaces in 2023, and only a one-third said they were very confident in their ability to secure those devices.

Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business extends the company’s endpoint protection to mobile devices. Tailor-made for organizations with resource constraints, IT teams can conveniently manage protection across Chrome OS, Android and iOS devices from the same cloud-native console monitoring their servers, workstations, and laptops.

With Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business, organizations can scan for, investigate, and remediate mobile threats, prevent accidental access to harmful websites, block ads, and protect user privacy.

“IT teams are grappling with the challenge of monitoring and protecting a surging number of unprotected endpoints connecting to their networks,” said Malwarebytes CPO Mark Strassman.

“We designed our mobile security solution for organizations that don’t have armies of security analysts to still be confident that any mobile devices connecting to their networks are protected and students’ digital learning experiences and worker productivity are supported,” Strassman continued

Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business guards against the latest mobile threats such as ransomware, malicious apps, and PUPs with: