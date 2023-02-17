New infosec products of the week: February 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from CyberSaint, DigiCert, Finite State, FireMon, and Veeam Software.

CyberSaint Executive Dashboard empowers CISOs to take control of cyber risk communication

The Executive Dashboard is the latest in a line of features offered by CyberSaint through its CyberStrong platform. The Executive Dashboard allows CISOs to present their cyber risk posture to the rest of the C-suite and Board of Directors in a credible, financially quantifiable manner that enables informed decision-making.

Finite State releases Next Gen Platform for software supply chain security

Finite State has released Next Generation Platform featuring extended SBOM management with the ability to ingest and aggregate 120+ external data sources. The new platform gives Application and Product Security teams a unified and prioritized risk view with visibility across the software supply chain lifecycle to scale operations through continuous, next-generation risk management.

FireMon Policy Analyzer combats firewall misconfigurations

FireMon Policy Analyzer, a complimentary firewall assessment tool, provides organizations with a comprehensive diagnostic report outlining the health of a firewall policy. It also offerss several downloadable reports including overly permissive access, policy clean up, and high-risk access for additional insights and remediation recommendations.

Veeam Data Platform improves business resiliency in the case of disaster or cyberattacks

The Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication (VBR) v12, provides secure backup and recovery that keeps business running. It brings together the latest features offered from Veeam into a single solution that is offered in three enterprise-grade editions for protecting Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes applications across expanding IT environments.

DigiCert releases new unified approach to trust management

DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager offers something that enterprises need but do not currently have: it unifies CA-agnostic certificate lifecycle management, PKI services and public trust issuance for a full-stack solution that helps companies discover all of their certificates and manage them efficiently.