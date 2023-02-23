Users looking for ChatGPT apps get malware instead

The fake OpenAI pages serving malware have been set up on a variety of domains, and we can expect others still to pop up.

Advice for ChatGPT users

Users wanting to try out ChatGPT are advised to go directly to the source, i.e., to look for relevant information on OpenAI’s official page. At the moment, the chatbot service is only web-based.

Since Google Search has lately been serving malicious ads to users searching for popular software and games, searching for ChatGPT apps via Google Search might also prove dangerous at some point.

Those who have already fallen for one of these schemes should check their devices for malware and their accounts for unwanted subscriptions, and investigate what else has been comprimised in the meantime: online accounts, payment cards, banking information, etc.