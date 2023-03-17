Most security pros turn to unauthorized AI tools at work

Security experts are increasingly resorting to unauthorized AI tools, possibly because they are unhappy with the level of automation implemented in their organization’s security operation centers (SOCs), according to a study conducted by Wakefield Research.

The research demonstrates that embracing automation in cybersecurity leads to significant business benefits, such as addressing talent gaps and effectively combating cyber threats. According to the survey, organizations will continue investing in cybersecurity automation in 2023, even amid economic turbulence.

“As organizations look for long-term solutions to keep pace with increasingly complex cyberattacks, they need technologies that will automate time-consuming, repetitive tasks so security teams have the bandwidth to focus on the threats that matter most,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO, Devo. “This report confirms what we’re already hearing from Devo customers: adopting automation in the SOC results in happier analysts, boosted business results, and more secure organizations.”

Security pros are using AI tools without authorization

According to the study, security pros suspect their organization would stop them from using unauthorized AI tools, but that’s not stopping them.

96% of security pros admit to someone at their organization using AI tools not provided by their company – including 80% who cop to using such tools themselves.

97% of security pros believe their organizations are able to identify their use of unauthorized AI tools, and more than 3 in 4 (78%) suspect their organization would put a stop to it if discovered.

Adoption of automation in the SOC

Organizations fail to adopt automation effectively, forcing security pros to use rogue AI tools to keep up with workloads.

96% of security professionals are not fully satisfied with their organization’s use of automation in the SOC.

Reasons for dissatisfaction with SOC automation varied from technological concerns such as the limited scalability and flexibility of the available solutions (42%) to financial ones such as the high costs associated with implementation and maintenance (39%). But for many, concerns go back to people: 34% cite a lack of internal expertise and resources to manage the solution as a reason they are not satisfied.

Respondents indicated that they would opt for unauthorized tools due to the better user interface (47%), more specialized capabilities (46%), and allow for more efficient work (44%).

Investing in cybersecurity automation

Security teams will prioritize investments in cybersecurity automation in 2023 to solve organizational challenges, despite economic turbulence and widespread organizational cost-cutting.

80% of security professionals predict an increase in cybersecurity automation investments in the coming year, including 55% who predict an increase of more than 5%.

100% of security professionals reported positive business impacts as a result of using automation in cybersecurity, citing increased efficiency (70%) and financial gains (65%) as primary benefits.

Automation fills widening talent gaps

Adopting automation in the SOC helps organizations combat security staffing shortages in a variety of ways.