Signifyd and Adobe partner to eliminate the risk of payments fraud

Signifyd has achieved Platinum Partner status in the Adobe Technology Partner Program for Experience Cloud, making it fraud protection solution in the tier to offer complete and guaranteed chargeback protection to brands leveraging Adobe’s suite of commerce solutions.

Signifyd’s ascent to Platinum Partner status means it has never been easier for e-commerce merchants that rely on Adobe Commerce solutions globally to work with Signifyd to increase conversions while eliminating the risk of payments fraud, first-party fraud and policy abuse.

“We have long admired Adobe Commerce’s commitment to providing exceptional customer experience in the online world,” said Signifyd Chief Business Officer Indy Guha.

“As an Adobe Platinum Partner providing commerce protection, Signifyd can now amplify those customer experience efforts by providing unparalleled fraud and abuse protection along with proven conversion uplift,” Guha added.

The combination of Signifyd and Adobe provides online brands with a platform that delivers experience – from discovery and site experience to checkout, fulfillment and post-purchase support.

“We set out to build an online experience that matched the innovative heritage and premium feel of our versatile product lines while putting consumers’ needs at the center of it all,” said Sue Beckett, Lovesac SVP of digital marketing and ecommerce.

“Adobe Commerce provides the powerful platform and partnership ecosystem to do that. Add to that Signifyd’s precision commerce protection — which speeds up fulfillment and ensures that good orders are not turned away — and we are able to provide Lovesac customers with the experience they deserve and one that will keep them coming back,” Beckett continued.

The partnership is primed for a new era of ecommerce in which online merchants look to category leaders for the innovative solutions they need to thrive in a time when rising customer acquisition costs, higher fulfillment costs and inflationary pressures continue to squeeze digital commerce margins.

“Adobe is dedicated to assembling a partner ecosystem that is second to none,” said Justin Merickel, Adobe Experience Cloud VP of business development.

“Signifyd offers our customers the leading commerce protection platform and its laser focus on providing a peerless customer experience while maximizing brands’ revenue,” Merickel added.

Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform uses vast transaction intelligence from thousands of merchants globally to instantly sift fraudulent from legitimate orders — simultaneously protecting the enterprise from risk while increasing the number of legitimate orders that are fulfilled.

In fact, Signifyd’s technology increases order approvals by an average of 5% to 9%, according to a before-and-after analysis of a sampling of merchants that have deployed the Commerce Protection Platform.