New infosec products of the week: March 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BreachLock, HackNotice, LOKKER, Nile, and Tausight.

HackNotice Actions helps people to understand the extent of their data exposure

HackNotice is offering additional tailored protection via its new service, HackNotice Actions. Further empowering employees, HackNotice Actions reaches out to any company where a person’s PII or other data has been compromised, and asks for a full report on or erasure of the person’s data, in addition to other functionalities.

LOKKER Web Privacy Risk Score helps organizations measure and mitigate online privacy threats

LOKKER has released its LOKKER Web Privacy Risk Score, the assessment tool that provides businesses with a clear, numeric rating of their privacy risk across a global portfolio of websites, individual websites within that portfolio, and the individual web pages of each website. It gives IT, legal, and marketing teams a clear view of their organizations’ website risks across all their web properties.

BreachLock API Penetration Testing Service prevents exploits of unpatched APIs

BreachLock’s API pentesting service is conducted by 100% in-house, certified expert pentesters that leverage AI and automation to accelerate the process and deliver more accurate results that closely correlate with OWASP best practices. Clients receive evidence-backed pentest reports with guided remediation on critical vulnerabilities, along with 12 months of access to retest, generate reports, and run scans inside the client portal.

Tausight expands its AI-based PHI Security Intelligence platform to cover new attack vectors

Tausight 2.0 includes a robust infrastructure now built on Google Cloud, a new agentless offering for cloud and network infrastructure, and a third-party API that can be leveraged to embed Tausight’s AI-based PHI intelligence engine into other security solutions.

Nile unveils series of new security capabilities to secure users and devices against threats

Nile announced a series of new security capabilities designed to protect against threats that have long plagued wired and wireless networks. Based on the principles of zero trust, Nile’s secure-by-design approach removes the complexities that have exponentially increased the cost and effort required to secure users and devices against advanced threats.