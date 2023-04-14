Qwiet AI releases a suite of targeted AppSec and DevSecOps services

Qwiet AI has released a suite of targeted AppSec and DevSecOps services that help companies address their security function needs without sacrificing time and budget.

“We often hear of the notion of doing more with less. However, in today’s environment companies are challenged with doing less with less,” said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI.

“Between sourcing the right people and distinguishing between true threats and non-critical vulnerabilities, today’s security and development teams struggle with staying ahead of their respective charters., which laid the foundation for launching these critical services,” McClure added.

The launch of these services comes at a time when (ISC)2’s annual Cybersecurity Workforce Study found a worldwide gap of 3.4 million cybersecurity workers and 70% of organizations are understaffed to meet the increased number and sophistication of cyberattacks.

The company’s new services fall into two categories: time-sensitive services such as code incident response and merger and acquisition assessments, and foundational services such as threat modeling and pentesting.

“Our mission is to help organizations evaluate, develop and shore up their security programs while laying the foundation for a security-driven culture with seamless collaboration with development teams,” said Ben Denkers, Chief Services Officer, Qwiet AI.

“Whether you are looking to address a situational or ongoing issue, our services can help you overcome those challenges standing between you and your optimal AppSec program,” Denkers concluded.