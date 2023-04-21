Talon Cyber Security collaborates with Microsoft to provide ChatGPT access

Talon Cyber Security has integrated the Talon Enterprise Browser with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to provide enterprise-grade ChatGPT access to customers.

“The productivity gains that ChatGPT enables for organizations are too game changing for us to not make an enterprise-level version of this easily available to our customers,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, CEO, Talon Cyber Security.

“By embedding Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in Talon’s Enterprise Browser, organizations can embrace ChatGPT for enterprise use in a manner that prioritizes security, compliance, and is ultimately within their control,” Ben-Noon continued.

With the integration, organizations can maintain optimal data protection, keeping data put into ChatGPT within the perimeter and preventing it from transferring to third-party services. When using ChatGPT in Azure OpenAI Service, the organization uses its Azure resources, so sensitive data is not delivered to other locations, improving data security and reducing risk.

Talon’s browser delivers granular features that ensure customers can leverage the benefits of ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service in a secure manner, including:

Customers can customize specific terms of use that notify users before any content is inserted into ChatGPT in Azure OpenAI. These can clearly define the types of content that can and cannot be inserted into the tool and are put in place to ensure that policies are not violated. In addition, the organization can generate reports to demonstrate compliance via in-depth query logs. Control features: Organizations ensure that only access is provided to the Azure OpenAI Service and no other versions that are outside of their control. They can also block the installation of extensions that leverage public ChatGPT to ensure that malicious extensions are not deployed. These features ensure that users only leverage the enterprise-grade version of ChatGPT.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to making the promise of AI real – and doing so responsibly. We believe AI is the ultimate amplifier and that AI-powered tools will help make people more creative and productive,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate VP of Security Business Development at Microsoft.

“By deploying Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Talon’s Enterprise Browser, joint customers can unlock productivity for their workforces with enhanced security and control,” Johnson concluded.