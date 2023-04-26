IT-Harvest unveils Analyst Dashboard 5.0 with integrated OpenAI’s Socrates Bot

IT-Harvest has launched Version 5.0 of its Analyst Dashboard, boasting a new interactive platform that integrates OpenAI’s large language models with curated data on 3,375+ cybersecurity vendors.

The latest version of the Analyst Dashboard is designed to provide insights into the cybersecurity industry for IT-Harvest customers, offering users a comprehensive and intuitive experience. This update presents the Socrates Bot, an intelligent tool that harnesses the power of OpenAI’s advanced language models to answer users’ questions about individual vendors or entire sectors of the cybersecurity industry.

“The integration of OpenAI’s language models with our extensive vendor database allows us to offer users a unique and powerful platform for exploring the cybersecurity landscape,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest.

“Version 5.0 of the Analyst Dashboard is a game-changing solution for industry experts, researchers, investors and IT professionals seeking in-depth, up-to-date information on the cybersecurity market at their fingertips,” Stiennon added.

Key features of the Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 include: