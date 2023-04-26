IT-Harvest unveils Analyst Dashboard 5.0 with integrated OpenAI’s Socrates Bot

IT-Harvest has launched Version 5.0 of its Analyst Dashboard, boasting a new interactive platform that integrates OpenAI’s large language models with curated data on 3,375+ cybersecurity vendors.
The latest version of the Analyst Dashboard is designed to provide insights into the cybersecurity industry for IT-Harvest customers, offering users a comprehensive and intuitive experience. This update presents the Socrates Bot, an intelligent tool that harnesses the power of OpenAI’s advanced language models to answer users’ questions about individual vendors or entire sectors of the cybersecurity industry.
“The integration of OpenAI’s language models with our extensive vendor database allows us to offer users a unique and powerful platform for exploring the cybersecurity landscape,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest.
“Version 5.0 of the Analyst Dashboard is a game-changing solution for industry experts, researchers, investors and IT professionals seeking in-depth, up-to-date information on the cybersecurity market at their fingertips,” Stiennon added.
Key features of the Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 include:
- OpenAI-powered socrates bot: Utilizing the latest AI technology, the Socrates Bot provides users with answers to their questions about cybersecurity vendors and industry sectors. This interactive tool streamlines the research process and enables users to make more informed decisions with ease. There are separate chat bots that can be launched for vendor data, cybersecurity news, and all the portfolios of 5,000+ investors in cybersecurity.
- Curated data on 3,375 vendors: IT-Harvest’s database of cybersecurity vendors has been curated and updated, offering users an extensive and trustworthy resource for their research needs. The Analyst Dashboard Version 5.0 ensures that users have access to the most accurate and up-to-date information available.
- Interactive platform: The new Analyst Dashboard is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, offering an interactive platform that allows for seamless navigation and exploration of the cybersecurity landscape. Users can easily access the information they need, making the research process more efficient and effective.