New infosec products of the week: April 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, Arista Networks, Cyera,

Eclypsium, Halo Security, Immuta, ManageEngine, and Traceable AI.

Abnormal Security expands its platform and launches new products

Abnormal Security launched three new products focused on expanding security detection for Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The new products will extend the power of the Abnormal platform to detect suspicious messages, remediate compromised accounts and provide insight into security posture across the three applications.

ManageEngine releases MSSP Edition of Log360 Cloud

ManageEngin launched the MSSP Edition of its cloud-based SIEM solution, Log360 Cloud, designed to address the unique business challenges of MSSPs and thereby drive up their profit margins.

Cyera enhances its AI-powered data security platform to stop sensitive data exfiltration

Cyera has introduced new operational capabilities in its AI-powered data security platform, to help security teams stop data exfiltration and remediate sensitive data exposures in real time.

Immuta releases new data security features to help users accelerate remediation efforts

Immuta announced new vulnerability risk assessment and dynamic query classification capabilities for the Immuta Data Security Platform. These new features enable customers to promptly identify and prioritize security gaps, protecting sensitive data based on the context and sensitivity levels.

Traceable AI Zero Trust API Access detects and classifies the data that APIs are handling

Traceable AI launched Zero Trust API Access to help organizations better protect sensitive data, stop API abuse, and align data security programs with broader innovation and business objectives.

Halo Security detects exposed secrets and API keys in JavaScript

Halo Security has unveiled a new feature that helps security teams detect unintended exposures. Its agentless solution identifies secrets in scripts used across the attack surface, no matter how they’ve been added, so security teams know what is dangerous and what isn’t.

Eclypsium launches Supply Chain Security Platform with SBOM capability

Eclypsium released Supply Chain Security Platform, enabling an organization’s IT security and operations teams to continuously identify and monitor the bill of materials, integrity and vulnerability of components and system code in each device, providing insight into the overall supply chain risk to the organization.

Arista Networks unveils AI-driven network identity service

Based on Arista’s CloudVision platform, Arista Guardian for Network Identity (CV AGNI) expands Arista’s zero trust networking approach to enterprise security. CV AGNI helps to secure IT operations with simplified deployment and cloud scale for all enterprise network users, their associated endpoints, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.