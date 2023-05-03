Veza for SaaS Apps secures sensitive data against breaches, ransomware, and insider threats

Veza has unveiled Veza for SaaS Apps, a solution to deliver access security and governance across SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket.
The solution allows customers to automate access reviews, find and fix privilege access violations, trim privilege sprawl, and prevent SaaS misconfigurations. With this solution, Veza secures the attack surface associated with SaaS apps while enabling continuous compliance with frameworks like Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR.
Organizations today maintain an average of 125 different SaaS applications, costing $1,040 per employee annually, according to Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for SaaS Management. As SaaS grows in popularity, security and identity teams are under pressure to manage security risks associated with the spread of data in these apps.
“SaaS applications are everywhere, holding sensitive data like customer lists, financials, and employee data. This is a new attack surface for the threat actors who misuse identity,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO of Veza.
“Conventional IAM techniques like authentication are not enough to secure access to data in SaaS apps. We are excited to introduce Veza for SaaS Apps to help our customers protect sensitive data against credential theft, malicious attacks and accidental exposure, putting SaaS access security within reach,” Thakur continued.
The Veza solution includes integrations to 15 popular SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Confluence, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket. Because Veza uses an out-of-band approach to integrate with apps and systems, customers can integrate in less than a day, unlocking unprecedented visibility and control in just hours.
“Using Veza, we have been able to achieve end-to-end visibility over access permissions across our enterprise app stack, including Salesforce,” said Brian Miller, Director, Security Governance, Risk and Compliance at Achieve.
“As our customer base continues to expand, Veza helps us maintain least privilege over sensitive financial customer data, giving us the confidence to adopt new apps at lightspeed,” Miller added.
Capabilities of the Veza solution include:
- Privileged Access Monitoring. Veza alerts security teams when there are new grants of privileged access and privilege drift in SaaS apps, such as new local admins in Salesforce. Veza monitors both human identities and machine identities like service accounts and third-party integrations.
- User Access Reviews and Entitlement Certifications. Veza automates the identity governance and administration process of periodic access reviews, using workflow rules to route requests for certification and providing decision-makers with authorization context to choose the least-permissive role. Veza makes it possible to graduate from periodic batches to “continuous compliance.”
- SaaS Misconfigurations. Veza monitors SaaS apps for administrative misconfigurations and policy violations with over 100 pre-built queries to monitor and detect common misconfigurations in permissions and access controls. For example, Veza alerts the security team when users have access to sensitive data but do not have MFA (multi-factor authentication) enabled.
- SaaS applications contain sensitive data. Securing the access to this data in SaaS apps is complicated given the application-specific RBAC (role-based access control) that grants permissions to humans and services. Because security teams can’t see the reality of who can do what with data, SaaS apps are vulnerable to privilege sprawl and risky misconfigurations. The Veza Authorization Platform creates a comprehensive graph of identity-to-data by ingesting and organizing the authorization metadata (RBAC) from SaaS apps, cloud providers, data systems, and identity providers.