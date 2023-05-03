Veza for SaaS Apps secures sensitive data against breaches, ransomware, and insider threats

Veza has unveiled Veza for SaaS Apps, a solution to deliver access security and governance across SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket.

The solution allows customers to automate access reviews, find and fix privilege access violations, trim privilege sprawl, and prevent SaaS misconfigurations. With this solution, Veza secures the attack surface associated with SaaS apps while enabling continuous compliance with frameworks like Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR.

Organizations today maintain an average of 125 different SaaS applications, costing $1,040 per employee annually, according to Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for SaaS Management. As SaaS grows in popularity, security and identity teams are under pressure to manage security risks associated with the spread of data in these apps.

“SaaS applications are everywhere, holding sensitive data like customer lists, financials, and employee data. This is a new attack surface for the threat actors who misuse identity,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO of Veza.

“Conventional IAM techniques like authentication are not enough to secure access to data in SaaS apps. We are excited to introduce Veza for SaaS Apps to help our customers protect sensitive data against credential theft, malicious attacks and accidental exposure, putting SaaS access security within reach,” Thakur continued.

The Veza solution includes integrations to 15 popular SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Confluence, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket. Because Veza uses an out-of-band approach to integrate with apps and systems, customers can integrate in less than a day, unlocking unprecedented visibility and control in just hours.

“Using Veza, we have been able to achieve end-to-end visibility over access permissions across our enterprise app stack, including Salesforce,” said Brian Miller, Director, Security Governance, Risk and Compliance at Achieve.

“As our customer base continues to expand, Veza helps us maintain least privilege over sensitive financial customer data, giving us the confidence to adopt new apps at lightspeed,” Miller added.

Capabilities of the Veza solution include: