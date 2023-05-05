New infosec products of the week: May 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Dashlane, Immersive Labs, Intruder, Private AI, Vanta, and Veza.

Immersive Labs Resilience Score strengthens executive decision making in cyber crises

Immersive Labs Resilience Score helps organizations identify weaknesses in their teams’ cyber capabilities, address skills gaps to prevent or mitigate damage to their revenues and brand reputations, and contribute to the factors that can lower insurance premiums.

Intruder launches continuous attack surface monitoring for SMBs

The continuous monitoring offering from Intruder comprises rapid response and emerging threat scan features to continuously monitor for exposure to the latest threats, in addition to changes in its customers IT environments. Priority emerging threat scans automatically scan customers as soon as a check for a new vulnerability is released.

Vanta Vendor Risk Management automates security reviews and remediates issues

Vanta launched Vendor Risk Management solution, enabling organizations to accelerate, automate and simplify third-party vendor security reviews and due diligence. When combined with Vanta’s newly enhanced Access Reviews, security teams can ensure that only the right users have access to crucial systems, with the appropriate permissions.

Dashlane Passwordless Login eliminates the need to create a master password

By eliminating the master password, Dashlane will empower users to create new phishing-resistant, passwordless accounts that don’t suffer from the vulnerabilities of traditional passwords and MFA. Not only does this strengthen overall security posture, it removes user friction and provides a more accessible way for people to access their accounts and protect their personal information.

Veza for SaaS Apps secures sensitive data against breaches, ransomware, and insider threats

Veza has unveiled Veza for SaaS Apps, a solution to deliver access security and governance across SaaS applications, including Salesforce, JIRA, Coupa, Netsuite, GitHub, Gitlab, Slack, and Bitbucket. The solution allows customers to automate access reviews, find and fix privilege access violations, trim privilege sprawl, and prevent SaaS misconfigurations.

PrivateGPT enables users to share only necessary information with OpenAI’s chatbot

PrivateGPT is an AI-powered tool that redacts 50+ types of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from user prompts before sending it through to ChatGPT – and then re-populates the PII within the answer for a seamless and secure user experience.