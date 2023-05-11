Qrypt and Carahsoft join forces to provide quantum secure encryption to federal agencies

Qrypt has formed a partnership with Carahsoft. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Qrypt’s Master Government Aggregator, making the company’s quantum-secure encryption technology available to the Federal Government through Carahsoft’s reseller partners’, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

Quantum computers have the potential to revolutionize the world as we know it, but they are also poised to threaten traditional encryption methods, leaving highly sensitive data vulnerable.

Qrypt’s Quantum Security Suite hardens security and future-proofs encryption against quantum attacks by eliminating “harvest now, decrypt later” threats with flexible, available, and mathematically proven unbreakable encryption solutions.

Notably, Qrypt’s security protocol is not dependent on a single NIST-recommended algorithm, but can be built on any current or future finalist.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring our cutting-edge quantum-secure encryption platform and solutions to the Federal Government,” said Berk Bucukoglu, VP of strategic alliance partnerships at Qrypt.

“Quantum computing presents challenges in securing sensitive data as evidenced by President Biden signing into law the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act. Through this partnership, we can help agencies ensure that their data remains quantum-secure in the face of any new threats,” Bucukoglu added.

“Qrypt’s solutions address two of the top Government interests: data and cybersecurity,” said Brian O’Donnell, VP of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Carahsoft is thrilled to join forces with Qrypt in the fight against Quantum Cyber Attacks, leveraging Qrypt’s cutting-edge quantum security solutions to fortify the US Public Sector and protect our nation’s most sensitive data. Together with our reseller partners, we are committed to delivering innovation solutions that address the evolving threat landscape and empower enterprises to safeguard their critical information now and into the future,” O’Donnell continued.

Carahsoft’s extensive network of technology manufacturers, value-added resellers, and system integrators offers the Government both the expertise and access to resources it needs to implement and integrate Qrypt’s groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions.

This partnership with Carahsoft will broaden the reach of quantum secure encryption, enabling Government access to the latest quantum secure technologies.

Qrypt’s platform and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem.