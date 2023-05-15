Parablu to deliver Microsoft Azure-hosted cybersecurity and data resiliency SaaS solutions

Parablu has unveiled a multi-year agreement with Microsoft that integrates engineering, go-to-market activities, and co-selling of Parablu’s BluVault and the Ransomware Defense Suite Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.

Parablu will leverage Microsoft Cloud infrastructure and services –– Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 to deliver data management and protection solutions. Parablu’s storage options will not only help businesses address today’s economic challenges, but also deliver data security for endpoints and Microsoft 365.

Parablu’s BluVault offering in combination with the Ransomware Defense Suite is designed to detect and recover from cyber-attacks such as ransomware using early detection techniques, accelerated recovery options, file/device quarantining features, as well as e-Discovery, ­­making it easier for customers as well as AI tools to find and use this data effectively.

“With more knowledge workers now working remotely, the number of endpoints has grown exponentially –– increasing the likelihood of ransomware and other malicious threats,” said Parablu Chief Strategy Officer Randy De Meno.

“This alliance empowers Microsoft and its ecosystem of partners to deliver proven heterogeneous data management, backup and data security solutions built for OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Azure, while giving customers a proactive defense against malicious actors. Today’s announcement proves that innovation and cost efficiency in data security can be accomplished in collaborative fashion with Microsoft using their proven infrastructure,” De Meno continued.

Allison West Hughes, Microsoft CVP of Digital Acquisition added, “Parablu’s focus on delivering innovative, cyber-resilient, data management and protection SaaS capabilities using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 instantly equips all of our customers with best-of-breed options to manage and protect their most used devices and applications –– their endpoints and Microsoft 365. We’ve been greatly impressed by Parablu’s innovation and their “All-In” approach with the Microsoft cloud infrastructure while enabling customers to securely store and AI-leveraged functionality using protected copies of their data.”

“This collaboration with Microsoft enables Parablu to deliver best-of-breed solutions combining zero-trust security, zero-knowledge encryption, and zero-cost storage from the best data centers leveraging leading-edge, scalable, and highly secure infrastructure,” said Anand Prahlad, CEO of Parablu.

“We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to innovate and expand our offering to cover more data sources, while continuing to leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud and the cutting-edge services it provides,” Prahlad added.

The new agreement includes plans to enhance Parablu’s SaaS offering with various Azure Services including Azure OpenAI Service.

Brian Bellows, analyst at Piper Sandler said, “Frequently abrasive economic times often spark innovation and growth. Microsoft’s partnering with Parablu while enabling robust technical and secure data capabilities may be another example of Microsoft sparking ecosystem success and growth within the tech sector.”