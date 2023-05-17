Next integrates with Splunk to help security teams consolidate security processes

Next DLP (“Next”) has unveiled a new integration between Splunk and the company’s Reveal platform. The new technology partnership bolsters visibility, protection, and leverages customer’s investment in existing security solutions to improve incident response effectiveness.

“Data is constantly in-use and in-motion and risky user behavior is often missed by legacy DLP solutions. This can lead to sensitive data being inappropriately accessed or exfiltrated from your organization,” said Constance Stack, CEO of Next.

“Security solution complexity and a lack of resources often forces enterprises to selectively deploy, leaving gaps. With our new Splunk integration, joint customers gain visibility of how, where, and when their sensitive data is being accessed and put at risk, whether intentionally or not; and now they can choose to manage incidents in Splunk, if that’s their preference,” Stack continued.

Reveal’s Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) streaming service provides a simple configuration process that enables organizations to reduce response times through the automated ingestion of detections into their existing SIEM tools and workflows.

As part of this capability, the Next DLP Reveal Technology Add-on is now available in Splunkbase. This add-on provides a simple way for insider risk and DLP activity observed by Reveal to be pulled into Splunk and correlated with other cybersecurity data sets for more effective incident response and investigation.

“With our new Streaming Service and Splunk integration we are providing security teams with a much-needed platform that enables them to consolidate and simplify their security processes,” said Ana Garcia, Product Manager.

“Next’s technology ecosystem approach benefits every customer who can now seamlessly and quickly uncover risks to prevent a breach and improve visibility and productivity,” Manager concluded.