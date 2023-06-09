New infosec products of the week: June 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, Datadog, Enveedo, Lacework, and NinjaOne.

Lacework simplifies cloud security with risk calculation on users’ permissions

Lacework announced new CIEM functionality to address the complex and growing challenges in managing identity threats and unnecessary risk within public cloud environments.

Datadog Workflow Automation helps security teams investigate and resolve service disruptions

Datadog released Workflow Automation, a new product that enables teams to automate end-to-end remediation processes—with out-of-the-box actions and pre-built templates—across all systems, apps and services to help identify, investigate and resolve service disruptions and security threats.

NinjaOne Patch Management enhancements mitigate security vulnerabilities

NinjaOne announced enhancements to NinjaOne Patch Management, delivering the latest automated patching solutions to maintain business operations and keep organizations secure. NinjaOne is simplifying the process with a new patching dashboard, automated Linux and MacOS patching improvements, and patch scheduling flexibility.

Enveedo Strategy Execution Platform for Security strengthens cyber resiliency for businesses

Enveedo has launched its Strategy Execution Platform for Security that enables organizations to build and maintain cyber resiliency. The platform includes a risk management engine, on-demand access to vCISO guidance, and a real-time centralized view of the organization’s systems, assets, stakeholders, and risks.

1Password introduces two new passkey features to promote passwordless future

Save and sign in with passkeys enables users to create and store passkeys in their 1Password vault, and sign in to their accounts with them through the 1Password beta browser extension. Unlock 1Password with a passkey allows customers to create a new, free 1Password account to preview the passkey login functionality, replacing the need for an account password and secret key combination.