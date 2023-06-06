Datadog Workflow Automation helps security teams investigate and resolve service disruptions

Datadog released Workflow Automation, a new product that enables teams to automate end-to-end remediation processes—with out-of-the-box actions and pre-built templates—across all systems, apps and services to help identify, investigate and resolve service disruptions and security threats faster.

DevOps, SRE and security teams are tasked with keeping systems up and running to minimize the rising costs of IT downtime. To do so, they need to navigate between multiple tools for investigation and remediation, which leads to context switching, human error and wasted time. Teams also lack the observability context needed to understand which service has been impacted, who owns the service and where to find runbooks with steps for remediation.

Workflow Automation solves these challenges by combining alerts and remediation in a single, streamlined solution. Datadog provides developers and security engineers end-to-end visibility across the tech stack so that teams are alerted to disruptions as they arise. Now, with Workflow Automation, teams can use context-rich alerts to automate entire remediation processes across their tools and services in response to disruptions directly in Datadog’s unified platform.

By giving teams the ability to both observe the entire tech stack in a single platform and also remediate any issues directly in the same place, Workflow Automation helps organizations maintain the availability of their systems.

“It’s critical to react quickly to changes in complex distributed systems. That means automation. Workflow Automation provides Protolabs’ engineers with an intuitive way to leverage Datadog’s context-rich data to automate monitor creation, update integrations and, ultimately, reduce the complexity and overhead in reliability and incident response engineering,” said Ryan Kleeberger, SRE at Protolabs.

“Manual processes and context switching are often the root cause of long stretches of IT downtime. This impacts both a company’s bottom line and its reputation with end users,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of Product at Datadog. “Workflow Automation provides the automation and context that DevOps, SRE and security teams need in order to remediate issues quickly. Automation that seamlessly connects observability information with remediation allows engineers to proactively respond to insights before they turn into issues that would otherwise affect their businesses.”

Workflow Automation enables organizations to: