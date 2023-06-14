Echoworx improves email security offerings with implementation of passkeys

Echoworx announced that passkeys have been added to their authentication options. This versatile, advanced authentication method adds to their existing suite of security offerings and provides organizations with another layer of assurance that their data is safe.

Organizations that use Echoworx for their secure communications now have the added security of passkeys. Customers can take advantage of passwordless login by utilizing passkeys or other FIDO2-compliant authenticators, empowering users with a seamless and secure login process.

As security threats continue to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly clear that traditional password-based authentication methods are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive data. This is where passkeys come in.

Passkeys are unique cryptographic keys that are used to authenticate users and ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information. They’re quickly gaining popularity among security professionals as a more secure alternative to traditional passwords.

“As the digital landscape evolves, it’s crucial that security measures keep pace. The growing popularity of Passkeys reflects a paradigm shift in authentication solutions, moving away from vulnerable password-based systems,” said Echoworx CEO Michael Ginsberg. “At Echoworx, we are proud to champion the adoption of Passkeys, which not only enhance user experience but also provide a robust, secure foundation for protecting our customers’ privacy.”

This new feature reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled security solutions and ensuring clients’ digital assets remain secure.

Echoworx is at the forefront of the emerging trend of passkeys, and the company looks forward to continuing to innovate and provide solutions to clients worldwide.